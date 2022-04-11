-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRXGet Rating) to report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have weighed in on THRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

THRX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.68. 530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,616. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.40.

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 11,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $114,864.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 17,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $163,327.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 149,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,130.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

