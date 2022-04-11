-$0.31 EPS Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.65). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

MRSN opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $359.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.45. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,136,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 394,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 275,458 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 678.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 41,911 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

