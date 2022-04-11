$0.45 EPS Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.47. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.32. 1,159,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.50%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 43.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

