$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

NYSE GNL opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -761.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

