$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.50. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,850%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total value of $432,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $145.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.64.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

