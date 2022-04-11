$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236 in the last three months. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $24.89 on Friday. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $420.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.15%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

