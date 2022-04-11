$0.88 EPS Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. PayPal reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.78.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,514,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,902,002. PayPal has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.40. The company has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

