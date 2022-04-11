$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Encompass Health reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EHC. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,393. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.23. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

