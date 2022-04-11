0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.98

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002398 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $240,958.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

