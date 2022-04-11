$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,600,000 after acquiring an additional 414,760 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,771,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,774,000 after purchasing an additional 124,430 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,756,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after acquiring an additional 249,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113,813 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CENTA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

