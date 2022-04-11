100,043 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,778,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,598,000 after buying an additional 242,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $64.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.85.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

