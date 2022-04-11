12,256 Shares in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,450,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PMO opened at $11.19 on Monday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

