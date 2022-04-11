14,814 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 646.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $17.79 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.71.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

