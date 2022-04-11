1,520 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ABBV stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,770. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.40. The company has a market capitalization of $300.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
