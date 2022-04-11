$162.40 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) to report $162.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $193.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $851.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $841.70 million to $861.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $955.10 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $961.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

HOMB traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $21.74. 754,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.