1,736 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

