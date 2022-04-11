$197.21 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) to post $197.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.25 million to $200.40 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $147.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $937.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $985.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 276,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $300,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,840 over the last 90 days. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,352,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after buying an additional 220,626 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 977,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 135,117 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

