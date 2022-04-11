1MillionNFTs Tops 1-Day Volume of $60,201.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $71,259.19 and $60,201.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.54 or 0.07482159 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,317.77 or 1.00704378 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

