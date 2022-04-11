$2.45 Million in Sales Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will announce $2.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $2.50 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,025%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $25.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $50.19 million, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $55.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYTM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 298.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.97. 8,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,638. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

