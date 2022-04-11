$224.58 Million in Sales Expected for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) will post $224.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $225.65 million. SunOpta posted sales of $207.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year sales of $898.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $906.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $990.45 million, with estimates ranging from $982.90 million to $997.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. 36,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $637.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SunOpta by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SunOpta by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 172,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 96,111 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

