2,368 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $140,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $74.94 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UFPI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

