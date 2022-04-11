2,610 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Walt Disney by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 401,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.50. The company had a trading volume of 369,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $239.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average of $153.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

