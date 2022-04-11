$304.30 Million in Sales Expected for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) to announce $304.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.10 million and the highest is $304.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thoughtworks.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Thoughtworks stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,057,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thoughtworks (TWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.