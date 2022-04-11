$368.45 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) to post sales of $368.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.00 million. Daseke posted sales of $333.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,236,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 514.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 436,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Daseke by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after buying an additional 402,344 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Daseke by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 226,816 shares during the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSKE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 750,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,947. Daseke has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $466.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

