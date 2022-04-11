483 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock opened at $86.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.66 and a beta of 0.84. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $261,196.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $204,902.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

