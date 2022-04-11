$495.45 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) to report $495.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $497.50 million and the lowest is $494.80 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $433.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $196.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.17. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $166.48 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.