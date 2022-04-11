$5.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.35 billion and the highest is $5.54 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $23.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $23.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $24.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 EPS.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

WHR opened at $172.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.67. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

