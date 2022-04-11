$535.23 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $535.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $506.90 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $705.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $90.83. 384,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.55. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $88.13 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

