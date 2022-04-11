$546.28 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) to announce $546.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.90 million and the highest is $565.20 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $337.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 988,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,748. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $124.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,065,000 after purchasing an additional 345,463 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 302,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

