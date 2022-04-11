5,808 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after buying an additional 1,767,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,543,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,658,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after purchasing an additional 955,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

