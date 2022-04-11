5,905 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,681,000 after acquiring an additional 884,066 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 227,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ACIW opened at $26.74 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

About ACI Worldwide (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

