6,002 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.09 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

