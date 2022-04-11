$604.51 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) to report $604.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $584.75 million to $625.15 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $439.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,050,000 after purchasing an additional 129,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after buying an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,086,000 after buying an additional 354,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,710,000 after buying an additional 389,849 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY opened at $266.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $216.00 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

