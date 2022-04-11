$61.48 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRTGet Rating) will report $61.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.90 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $51.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $253.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.61 million to $257.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $273.77 million, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXRT opened at $87.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.64. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $46.12 and a 1-year high of $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 99.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

