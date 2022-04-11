$65.33 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will report $65.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the highest is $65.50 million. PROS reported sales of $61.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $267.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.50 million to $268.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $303.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

In related news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PROS by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

