73,048 Shares in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.24% of National Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in National Bank by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Bank stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,782. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

