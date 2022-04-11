$797.48 Million in Sales Expected for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) will report $797.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $810.95 million and the lowest is $784.00 million. Primoris Services reported sales of $818.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,045 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $21,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 344,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 328,032 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $5,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. 15,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

