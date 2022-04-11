800 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 270.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $229,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.24 and a twelve month high of $56.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24.

