8,453 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 379,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 129.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.