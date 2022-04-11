$98.77 Million in Sales Expected for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) to post $98.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.29 million and the highest is $100.24 million. American Assets Trust posted sales of $83.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year sales of $400.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $404.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $415.95 million, with estimates ranging from $412.84 million to $419.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $35.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $114,009.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in American Assets Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

