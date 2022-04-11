a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sees Large Volume Increase

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 288,035 shares.The stock last traded at $4.42 and had previously closed at $4.35.

AKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

