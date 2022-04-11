a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sees Large Volume Increase

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 288,035 shares.The stock last traded at $4.42 and had previously closed at $4.35.
AKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 over the last ninety days.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
