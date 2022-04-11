AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $127.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.85. 66,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,544. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About AB Electrolux (publ) (Get Rating)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
