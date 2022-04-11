ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 716,706 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $695,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in ABB by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,531,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ABB by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 123,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.77.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.32. 315,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,647. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

