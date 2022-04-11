Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on May 16th

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

NYSE:ABT opened at $123.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

