Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Lowered to $44.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Acushnet by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

