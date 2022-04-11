Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Achieves $2.26 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,808.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.37 or 0.07537084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.71 or 0.00260518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00741970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00092218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00568804 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00363836 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

