ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

