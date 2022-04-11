Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Adecco Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a CHF 36 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.03.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

