Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Cut by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.2% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,953,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.56. The company has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

