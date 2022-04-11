Advantage Energy (AAV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE: AAV) recently:

4/8/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

3/25/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$12.50.

3/3/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

2/28/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$10.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.92 and a 1 year high of C$10.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.14.

Get Advantage Energy Ltd alerts:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.9299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,162,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Stephen Balog bought 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$544,712.52.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.